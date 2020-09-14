Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,512 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

September 14, 2020                                                              

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority

 

 Athens

Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

 Belmont

Belmont Park District

 

 Clermont

Clermont County Engineers Office

 

 Columbiana

Perry Township

 

St. Clair Township *

 

Wayne Township

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Fairview Park

 

Cuyahoga County Public Library

 

Heights-Hillcrest Communications Center

 

Melissa Sabino (Medicaid)

 

Ohio Government Benefit Cooperative

 

 Defiance

Defiance County Transportation Improvement District

 

Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau

 

Defiance Metropolitan Park District

 

Hicksville Union Cemetery

 

Noble Township-City of Defiance JEDD

 

 Delaware

Delaware General Health District

 

 Erie

City of Sandusky

 

 Franklin

Central Ohio Transit Authority

 

Ohio Arts Council

 

Village of Obetz

 

Washington Township

 

 Fulton

Wauseon Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement Corporation

 

 Geauga

Chester Township Park District

 

Claridon Township

 

Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Guernsey

Liberty Township

 

Monroe Township

 

 Hamilton

Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

Hamilton County Transportation Improvement District

 

 Hancock

Village of Mount Blanchard

 

 Henry

Napoleon/Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau

 

 Highland

Concord Township

 

 Huron

Clarksfield Township

 

 Licking

City of Heath

 

 Logan

Logan County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Lorain

Penfield Township

 

 Mahoning

City of Canfield

 

 Meigs

Meigs County District Board of Health

 

 Miami

Washington Township

 

 Monroe

Village of Beallsville

 

 Montgomery

City of Riverside

 

City of Union

 

 Morrow

Morrow County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Ottawa

Carroll Township

 

 Paulding

Antwerp/Paulding County CIC

 

 Perry

Perry County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Richland

City of Mansfield

 

City of Ontario

 

Richland County

 

 Seneca

Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Stark

Beach City Community Improvement Corporation

 

CIC of Massillon

 

Lawrence Township

 

 Summit

Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

City of Macedonia

 

Village of Richfield

 

 Trumbull

City of Niles

 

City of Warren

 

 Tuscarawas

City of New Philadelphia Health District

 

Sandy Township

 

Tuscarawas County

 

 Washington

Fearing Township

 

Muskingum Township

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.