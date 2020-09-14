Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority
Athens
Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Belmont
Belmont Park District
Clermont
Clermont County Engineers Office
Columbiana
Perry Township
St. Clair Township *
Wayne Township
Cuyahoga
City of Fairview Park
Cuyahoga County Public Library
Heights-Hillcrest Communications Center
Melissa Sabino (Medicaid)
Ohio Government Benefit Cooperative
Defiance
Defiance County Transportation Improvement District
Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau
Defiance Metropolitan Park District
Hicksville Union Cemetery
Noble Township-City of Defiance JEDD
Delaware
Delaware General Health District
Erie
City of Sandusky
Franklin
Central Ohio Transit Authority
Ohio Arts Council
Village of Obetz
Washington Township
Fulton
Wauseon Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement Corporation
Geauga
Chester Township Park District
Claridon Township
Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority
Guernsey
Liberty Township
Monroe Township
Hamilton
Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation
Hamilton County Transportation Improvement District
Hancock
Village of Mount Blanchard
Henry
Napoleon/Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau
Highland
Concord Township
Huron
Clarksfield Township
Licking
City of Heath
Logan
Logan County Soil and Water Conservation District
Lorain
Penfield Township
Mahoning
City of Canfield
Meigs
Meigs County District Board of Health
Miami
Washington Township
Monroe
Village of Beallsville
Montgomery
City of Riverside
City of Union
Morrow
Morrow County Land Reutilization Corporation
Ottawa
Carroll Township
Paulding
Antwerp/Paulding County CIC
Perry
Perry County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Richland
City of Mansfield
City of Ontario
Richland County
Seneca
Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District
Stark
Beach City Community Improvement Corporation
CIC of Massillon
Lawrence Township
Summit
Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority
City of Macedonia
Village of Richfield
Trumbull
City of Niles
City of Warren
Tuscarawas
City of New Philadelphia Health District
Sandy Township
Tuscarawas County
Washington
Fearing Township
Muskingum Township
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.