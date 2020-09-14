For Immediate Release:

September 14, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashtabula Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority Athens Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau Belmont Belmont Park District Clermont Clermont County Engineers Office Columbiana Perry Township St. Clair Township * Wayne Township Cuyahoga City of Fairview Park Cuyahoga County Public Library Heights-Hillcrest Communications Center Melissa Sabino (Medicaid) Ohio Government Benefit Cooperative Defiance Defiance County Transportation Improvement District Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau Defiance Metropolitan Park District Hicksville Union Cemetery Noble Township-City of Defiance JEDD Delaware Delaware General Health District Erie City of Sandusky Franklin Central Ohio Transit Authority Ohio Arts Council Village of Obetz Washington Township Fulton Wauseon Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement Corporation Geauga Chester Township Park District Claridon Township Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority Guernsey Liberty Township Monroe Township Hamilton Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation Hamilton County Transportation Improvement District Hancock Village of Mount Blanchard Henry Napoleon/Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau Highland Concord Township Huron Clarksfield Township Licking City of Heath Logan Logan County Soil and Water Conservation District Lorain Penfield Township Mahoning City of Canfield Meigs Meigs County District Board of Health Miami Washington Township Monroe Village of Beallsville Montgomery City of Riverside City of Union Morrow Morrow County Land Reutilization Corporation Ottawa Carroll Township Paulding Antwerp/Paulding County CIC Perry Perry County Metropolitan Housing Authority Richland City of Mansfield City of Ontario Richland County Seneca Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District Stark Beach City Community Improvement Corporation CIC of Massillon Lawrence Township Summit Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority City of Macedonia Village of Richfield Trumbull City of Niles City of Warren Tuscarawas City of New Philadelphia Health District Sandy Township Tuscarawas County Washington Fearing Township Muskingum Township

A full copy of each report will be available online.

