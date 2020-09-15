Kamba Group Enters Strategic Partnership with Crux Informatics to Scale Delivery and Data Management in the Cloud
The Strategic Partnership will Enable Kamba's Data Supplier Partners to Expand their Distribution Capabilities Through Crux’s Robust and Flexible InfrastructureNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York--September 15, 2020 -- Kamba Group (“Kamba”), a firm that enables technology and financial services companies to accelerate innovation at scale, today announces its partnership with cloud-based data delivery and operations platform Crux Informatics ("Crux"). The agreement will enable Kamba’s data supplier clients and prospects to quickly trial, onboard, and routinely ingest data via Crux’s delivery platform.
“We deliver value to financial services companies by advising them on the data and technologies that can generate alpha and accelerate growth at critical stages, which helps them stay ahead in their highly competitive market,” said Sebastean Leoni, managing partner of Kamba. “Crux is a great partner as it delivers not only data to the delight of hundreds of financial data suppliers and consumers, but also value to the entire financial services industry, which receives the broader benefits of reduced costs, more efficient systems and renewed focus on the technology projects that really matter to their business.”
Crux will accelerate Kamba’s suppliers' ability to deliver data at scale and will enable a plug-and-play solution for clients seeking to consume that data. Crux will be a value additive service to Kamba’s portfolio of solutions and a one-stop-shop for clients looking to consume various different types of data. For example, a data consumer will have the ability to receive files in multiple formats and delivered to a variety of destinations, including REST API, Python client, S/FTP, or automatic data upload into AWS S3, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, or Snowflake.
“Working closely with Kamba Group’s portfolio of financial services consumers, more suppliers can benefit from our cloud-based platform and data delivery services,” said Mike Rude, head of go-to-market at Crux Informatics. “Financial companies need to eliminate complexity in their data management and this partnership brings greater opportunity to those ready to move data via the cloud.”
To learn more about Kamba’s solutions for consumers (buyside, private equity and corporates) and suppliers visit www.kambagroup.com and www.cruxinformatics.com to learn more about Crux’s platform and services.
About Kamba
Kamba helps financial services companies find, engage, and purchase new technologies that accelerate operations innovation to achieve sustained advantage. Our platform and managed services enable access to multiple vendors through a single channel, facilitating solutions comparisons, selection and validation. The standardized buyer enablement process reduces the amount of time companies spend with any one supplier and supports the purchasing consensus creation. By working closely with our curated portfolio of vendors we empower them to deliver value at each step of the purchase process, resulting in simplified and shorter buy/sales cycles.
About Crux
Crux helps companies reliably get the data they need, how they need it and where they need it. Our data delivery and operations platform and managed service ensures that data flows seamlessly between data suppliers and data consumers. By working directly with suppliers and serving many consumers, Crux unlocks economies of scale that benefit the entire industry. We deliver data at a lower cost, via flexible delivery methods, and at a consistently high-level of service and security.
