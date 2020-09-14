Kelly Becktold Style Named As The 2020 Wisconsin Boutique Of The Year

OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oshkosh, WI - With more than 250,000+ votes cast in this year’s Boutique Awards, Kelly Becktold Style of Oshkosh, WI was recently named 2020 Wisconsin Boutique of the Year by shoppers! Kelly Becktold Style serves its customers primarily as an online boutique, but received more votes than any other boutique in every category to receive the Overall State Boutique of the Year award for Wisconsin.

The Boutique Awards is the only global recognition event for independent boutique retail owners in the fashion industry, hosted by The Boutique Hub & Shop the Best Boutiques. The Awards recognize and celebrate the best boutiques across all 50 States in the US, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, in the categories of Storefront Boutique of the Year, Online Boutique of the Year, Children’s Boutique of the Year, Mobile Boutique of the Year, along with Overall State Boutique of the Year, and Global Boutique of the Year.

The Boutique Awards celebrate retail at a unique time, when many are dubbing a current retail apocalypse, with the closings of multiple notable big box retailers and mall staples. However industry trends show a strong upswing in the boutique retail market.

Kelly Becktold Style, is owned by Kelly Becktold and located in Oshkosh, WI. Primarily functioning as an online boutique, you can shop new arrivals multiple times a week in the Kelly Becktold Style Community on Facebook via photos, videos and live sales. You can also shop 24/7 on her website or app.

“My goal at Kelly Becktold Style is to help every woman I am privileged to serve feel beautiful, confident, and proud of exactly who she is…not who she wants to be. I’ve struggled with confidence, as many women I know have, and I know how hard it is to find clothing that not only fits, but makes you feel beautiful and confident when you wear it. I truly believe that every woman is beautiful, and should be celebrated each and every day. It is very important to me to offer clothing in all sizes S-3XL, so there is something for everyone who shops with me.”

After exclusively carrying clothing for 4+ years, Kelly Becktold Style transitioned into a lifestyle boutique this past spring, and now offers many other types of items, along with clothing in all sizes.

“I have always dreamed of offering more than just clothing in my boutique. This past spring I added accessories, shoes, gift items, home decor, and so much more! I love that I can offer so much variety and serve all of my customers, who are more like friends and family. I really enjoy sourcing new items to add to my boutique, and finding unique companies to partner with. I am always looking for ways that I can serve my customers better because I know that my customers are the heart of my boutique. It is truly an honor to be voted as the 2020 Boutique of the Year across all categories in Wisconsin.”

You can find Kelly Becktold Style on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/kellybecktoldstyle and online at www.shopkellybecktoldstyle.com. The Kelly Becktold Style App is available as a free download for both Android and Apple users.

The Boutique Hub, the global voice and hub of the boutique retail industry, cites one of the strongest boutique markets in history with new boutiques opening daily across the globe, and established boutiques posting some of the strongest sales to date. The shop small movement is certainly alive and well as big box retail dwindles.

“In a time when consumers are choosing experiences over things, and having quality service over finding another piece of fast fashion off the shelf, boutique retailers have found a niche market serving people in a way that goes far beyond trend or price. It’s a lifestyle,” notes Ashley Alderson, Founder and CEO of The Boutique Hub.

For a full list of winners, visit www.theboutiqueawards.com.