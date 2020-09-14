Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chicago IT Consulting Firm Opens New Location in “Mexico’s Silicon Valley”

Aptude Consulting, Inc. is opening its latest Mexico location in what is currently known as Mexico’s Silicon Valley.

LISLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptude Consulting, Inc. is opening its latest Mexico location in what is currently known as Mexico’s Silicon Valley. Situated in the state of Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico is the second most populated city in Mexico and is world renowned for its success in software development.

As a city, Guadalajara boasts:
Over 600 high tech companies, including multinational organizations like Intel
Over 78,000 IT professionals, with more added each year to support the growing technology sector
Over 40 years of international IT investment and growth

Aptude’s latest location allows the organization, which is already strong in Data Science, AI/ML, Digital Transformation and Full-Stack Development, the ability to hire excellent resources who will meet the ongoing needs of clients throughout the globe. Aptude’s clients demand strong, highly skilled technicians who can deliver superior deliverables in an Agile Fashion. This location augments the existing Aptude Mexico office located in Mexico City.

Aptude Mexico’s Director of Operations, Heliodoro Ramos, has been expanding Aptude’s capability in serving the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Peru. The additional talent pool offered by Guadalajara will be necessary as he continues with the company’s rapid expansion and service objectives.


About Aptude
Aptude Consulting, Inc. is an IT consulting firm specializing in Data Science, AI/ML, Application Development, Digital Transformation and Service Desk Delivery. Aptude offers “AptudeFlex” an agile resourcing model that dynamically scales as project needs to expand and contract, creating a truly supportive and competitive option for Aptude clients. Learn more about how Aptude can help at aptude.com.

