PSD Announces 9-21-2020 VT NDCAP Meeting

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its fourth meeting of 2020 on Monday evening, September 21, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM.  In accordance with changes to Vermont Open Meeting Law in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted as a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference.

For more information about the meeting and how to participate, please see the VT NDCAP 9-21-20 Press Release.

