Boekel Scientific Introduces a High Capacity Platelet Incubator / Agitator that Uses Thermoelectric Heating and Cooling

Boekel Scientific, a US Manufacturer of Blood Banking and Laboratory Equipment, Introduces an Advanced Platelet Storage Device that can store up to 100 Units.

Boekel pioneered the use of thermoelectric heating and cooling for platelet storage. We transfered this knowledge to a floor standing model that can store 100 units.” — Brian Canna, VP of Marketing

FEASTERVILLE TREVOSE, PA, BUCKS, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boekel Scientific introduces the FS100, a new high capacity floor standing platelet incubator and agitator for storing platelets in hospitals and blood centers. Platelets are most used in cancer treatment, major surgical procedures and thrombocytopenia, a condition where there is a shortage of platelets in the blood stream. This new medical device can store up to 100 units of platelets and uses advanced thermoelectric heating and cooling to maintain platelets at the ideal storage temperature recommended by the AABB.

Boekel Scientific pioneered the use of thermoelectric heating and cooling in the storage of platelets with their 6-shelf and 8-shelf platelet storage systems. The FS100 has 25 shelves and does not require refrigerant or compressor service due to the solid-state heating and cooling mechanism. The unit also has a large 7” color touch screen with many advanced features. There is also an alarm indicator light that is visible from across a large room. In many blood banks there are multiple platelet incubators and this light will help operators determine which unit requires attention. The unit also has an automated high and low alarm temperature alarm testing cycle, an automated temperature calibration cycle, on screen temperature trend graphing capability, and a patented inventory management system. The patented inventory management system alerts the user to expiring platelets based on the shelf location and the date of expiration. The screen displays a color-coded visual indicator to warn technicians of expiring platelets to reduce platelet wastage.

Smaller platelet incubator and agitator systems offered by Boekel Scientific, like the 6-shelf and 8-shelf platelet storage systems have removable agitators. This is so that the agitator can be used as a standalone device when the ambient temperature is actively controlled and monitored. The FS100 is an all-in-one system that incorporates a smooth operating agitator that is integral to the device. This robust high capacity agitation system meets the requirements for proper storage of platelets determined by the AABB.

The unit also has locking casters for easy movement, a locking door for platelet quarantine control, and an onboard thermal printer for printing temperature performance and event reports. The thermal printer is easy to use and replaces outdated chart recorders that require monthly service of the stylus and paper. In the event of a power failure the system has a back-up battery system to track the storage conditions of the platelets. The system also has USB and Ethernet connections for downloading and sending data and an easy to use icon driven interface. Boekel Scientific is known world-wide for manufacturing high quality medical and laboratory equipment. The FS100 is another significant addition to Boekel Scientific’s blood banking equipment product portfolio.

Boekel Scientific, an ISO 13485 certified manufacturer, has been building high quality laboratory and medical devices for over 100 years, right here in the USA. Our equipment is used in Hospitals, Physician Offices, Veterinary Clinics, Universities, Industrial, Life Science and Food Companies. We are proud to contribute to the constant advances being made in scientific research and medical devices.

Floor Standing Platelet Incubator Agitator from Boekel Scientific w/ Thermoelectric Heating/Cooling