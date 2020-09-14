Fisher College in Boston and Kings New Partnership
BOSTON, MA: Fisher College is excited to announce its partnership with Kings, a premier education group that prepares students around the world for post-secondary education opportunities in both the United States and the United Kingdom.
Kings specializes in college preparation and English education. The company’s offerings include university preparation schools in the U.K, English language courses for adults in both the U.S. and the U.K., and summer programs in both the U.S. and the U.K for students in elementary through high school.
The company has long had a presence in the Greater Boston area, and is excited for the chance to be in downtown Boston. In addition to referring students in their various programs to Fisher, Kings will also have a physical presence at Fisher’s Boston campus where students will be able to take classes at the College.
"Fisher College is excited to welcome Kings to our downtown Boston campus. This new partnership reflects the College's desire to collaborate with organizations that share our vision of educating students from around the world,” Robert Melaragni, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Fisher College, said.
Jose Antonio Flores, Director of Kings in the US added: “We are privileged to partner with an institution as well-regarded as Fisher College. We are excited to attract students from all over the world to the unrivaled and iconic Boston location which the College enjoys. We know these students are assured of a warm welcome and excellent academic opportunities at Fisher College”.
As of the 2019-2020 academic year, international students have made up 20% of Fisher’s total student population, and that number is expected to keep growing.
