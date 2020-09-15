R.J. Walker & Co. Announces Formal Partnership With She Does It Live, Expands Video Content Creation Services
Partnership will enhance media training capabilities, bringing multimedia content and communications consulting services to new client segmentsBAYONNE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R.J. Walker & Co., a strategic communications consulting firm dedicated to providing small and medium-sized B2B companies with a voice in the marketplace, has today announced a formal partnership with She Does It Live, a media production company specializing in small business videos, media strategy, and independent productions. The partnership will allow both companies to work closer together on media training segments, recordings, and overall strategy.
R.J. Walker & Co. was founded in 2018 on the simple premise that every company, no matter how large or small, should have the opportunity to tell their story to the world. Many traditional public relations firms operate with an antiquated model that does not serve the best interests of clients, often charging high retainers, relying on junior staff, and not focusing on activities that drive sales for the business. By focusing on activities that are more likely to provide meaningful results, R.J. Walker & Co. is able to serve the companies that have conventionally been priced out of the market.
She Does It Live is a media production company launched in early 2020. Eileen Kiza has been working in live television and media for over a decade, taking part in both the technical and editorial sides of production. She has worked on everything from large-scale international sporting events to small independent documentaries. In recent years she has taken time to focus on the strategies of producing immediate, streamable content that is appealing to all audiences.
“I’ve known Eileen Kiza for more than a decade and it’s an honor to officially join forces and bring her specialties in media strategy and video creation to our clients,” noted Ryan Walker, founder of R.J. Walker & Co. “The market for PR is changing and as companies evaluate different ways to manage their reputations, having top-notch video content will become even more important. I look forward to expanding our media training and video content services as a result.”
“I am thrilled to partner with Ryan in this new venture. For years, we have discussed how we could help each other in our fields, and we are now in a perfect position to use our mutual skills to help others gain control of their public image,” noted Eileen Kiza of She Does It Live. “As a media educator myself, this partnership with R.J. Walker & Co. is a perfect step in teaching people how to best represent themselves.”
In addition to public relations and communications consulting, R.J. Walker & Co. offers a suite of training products called Sway, where clients can sign up for dedicated sessions on public relations 101, media training, messaging, crisis communications, and more.
About R.J. Walker & Co.
R.J. Walker & Co. is a public relations and communications consulting firm based in Bayonne, New Jersey. With more than a decade of experience at large and mid-sized agencies, we specialize in working with small and medium-sized B2B companies in the technology, financial and professional services sectors. We take a different approach than what is offered by traditional PR agencies. We don’t charge high retainers that are staffed by people with limited experience. We don't get caught up in unnecessary process and protocol. Our mission is to get the word out for our clients by being efficient and generating results.
About She Does It Live
She Does It Live is a production company based in Hudson County, New Jersey. After a decade of working in live and recorded television and film, She Does It Live was born from seeing a need for small businesses to utilize new media content creation as an asset. While access to content creation has become more widespread and cheaper to produce, industry expertise is a valuable commodity when creating. She Does It Live helps produce and manage videos for small businesses, individuals, and communities in order to help them achieve their goals and gain the exposure they deserve.
