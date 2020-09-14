Former Justice O’Donnell’s Portrait to be Unveiled

Former Justice Terrence O’Donnell will have his portrait unveiled Sept. 22 via remote technology.

Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Terrence O’Donnell will be honored Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. via remote technology to unveil his official portrait and highlight his 15 years on the state’s highest court.

The portrait was painted by renowned Ohio artist Leslie Adams.

“It will be a pleasure to honor Justice O’Donnell with this portrait,” said Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, who will preside over the event.

“Terry O’Donnell and I joined the Court in 2003. It was the Moyer Court and we both consider ourselves so fortunate to have started under the leadership of Chief Justice Moyer. We learned so much working together on the Court, ” she said.

The virtual ceremony will include an invocation by the Rev. Hugh McGuigan, pastor of Our Lady of Light Catholic Community in Ft. Myers, Florida. Former justice and Ohio House Speaker Robert Cupp, who also served on the Court with Justice O’Donnell, will deliver brief remarks.

Justice O’Donnell’s children Terrence O’Donnell Jr., Judge Colleen O’Donnell, and Nora O’Donnell will be in the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center’s courtroom to witness the unveiling, followed by a taped message from Justice O’Donnell.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Ohio Channel and the Ohio Supreme Court website, supremecourtofohio.gov.