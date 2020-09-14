Special Exhibition - New art in Covid-19 Times - Contemporary Artist Susan Hensel | In & Out of the Fold | September 14

Art Exhibition by Contemporary Artist Susan Hensel Special Art Exhibition by Contemporary Artist Susan Hensel Design | Web | Print | SEO | SMM | Public Relations

As the art exhibition world remains sleepy during the pandemic, artists & galleries are moving exhibitions & sales online. Exhibit begins September 14th, 2020.

During these hot house times people are re-forming how they work, where they work and why they work: home offices, bills to pay, personal purpose and a desire to make the world a kinder place.” — Artist Susan Hensel

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, September 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Susan Hensel ’s textile work is a dizzying journey of shifting colors and arresting, yet abstract, form. In and Out of the Fold presents biomorphic shapes and geometric patterns with sumptuous texture, representing Hensel’s long history with transformative, sculptural work.”- Jonathon M Clark, independent criticAs the art exhibition world remains sleepy during the pandemic, waking-up oh so slowly around the nation, artists and galleries are moving exhibitions and sales online. So, too, is the textile artist Susan Hensel, introducing new, never before seen artwork to the online audience.After years of establishing and running experimental galleries, Susan returned to the studio full time in 2013, creating a groundbreaking new approach to color and textiles, marrying modern production technology with traditionally woman-centered “craft” into a new fine art form that soothes and calms us in frenetic times.Learn about contemporary art by Susan Hensel. Susan Hensel received her BFA from the University of Michigan in 1972 with a double major in painting and sculpture and a concentration in ceramics. With a history, to date, of over 200 exhibitions, more than 30 of them solo, twenty garnering awards, Hensel’s desire to communicate ideas through art continues to be a powerful motivator.Hensel’s artwork is known and collected nationwide, represented in collecting libraries and museums as disparate as the Museum of Modern Art in New York and The Getty Research Institute. There are major holdings at Minnesota Center for Book Arts, University of Washington, Baylor University, and the University of Colorado at Boulder. Archives pertaining to her artist’s books are available for study at the University of Washington Libraries in Seattle.In recent years Hensel has been awarded multiple grants and residencies through the Jerome Foundation, Minnesota State Arts Board, and the Ragdale Foundation.Hensel’s curatorial work began in 2000 in East Lansing, Michigan with the Art Apartment and deepened with ownership of the Susan Hensel Gallery. Hensel has curated over seventy exhibitions of emerging and mid-career artists from all over the United States and Canada.These works are an outgrowth of that sense of purpose, layered on hundreds of exhibitions, including dozens of solo shows, grants and residencies across a fifty-year span.The exhibition, IN AND OUT OF THE FOLD, opens at www.susanhenselprojects.com on September 14,202 and ends November 12, 2020.

