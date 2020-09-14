Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Fall Archery Black Bear Season To Close In Bear Management Unit 700

By order of the Montana Fish &Wildlife Commission, the fall archery hunting of all black bears in Bear Management Unit 700 will close one-half hour after sunset on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

The order halting the hunt came shortly after Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established fall archery harvest sub-quota for the district has been met.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov., click on "Hunting" then click on “Drawing & Quota Status,” or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

