‘Tis the Season for Celebrations and Weddings at The Houstonian

Make the 2020 holidays memorable with a Christmas wedding or event at Houston's premier celebration destination.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From effortless service in beautiful surroundings to decadent culinary and beverage offerings, The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa has evolved its luxury amenities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As brides opt for smaller, more intimate affairs, The Houstonian's team of skilled event planners and on-site floral studio have teamed up to create Christmas weddings and celebrations grand in opulence, but petite in size.
With health and safety always top of mind, The Houstonian's variety of on-site venue locations make it easy to responsibly practice social distancing and comply with size limitations or gatherings. Couples can choose from traditional grand ballrooms, more intimate areas like the Hearth Room at TRIBUTE, or even the historic Manor House for their special day. Houston's temperate winter climate also makes choosing an outdoor location on The Houstonian's lush 27-acre property practically worry-free. Couples won't have to worry about leaving essential people off their guest list; virtual guests are always welcome at The Houstonian and can be streamed in via the hotel's top-of-the-line streaming capabilities.
Brides will be delighted by The Houstonian's on-site floral studio Sage' n' Bloom’s options of wintery ceremony backdrops and festive décor. Florist Wendy Du will transform any Christmas wedding into a winter wonderland using on-trend colors, textures, accessories, and exquisite blooms. Each wedding package comes complete with bespoke floral creations to make every wedding unique and memorable. An on-site floral studio's added benefit is that all floral arrangements can be used in multiple venue locations on the property – rehearsal dinner, ceremony, and reception can all be taken care of with the same elegant blooms.
"Holiday celebrations are special here at The Houstonian. It is already such a festive time of year and the rich colors and textures of winter décor add a layer of sophistication to any wedding or celebration," says Du.
In addition to luxurious venues and delicious food and drink options, brides are treated to a stress-free planning process. The Houstonian is committed to adhering to local and state social distancing guidelines to ensure all guests' safety and well-being. The hotel promotes impeccable hygiene standards and minimum-contact services for all catering events to ensure guest and staff safety.
Bespoke floral packages range in price from $2,500 - $4,500.
Perfect Holiday Package
This package is perfect for any petite celebration and includes two large floral displays that can be used for the ceremony and reception. Bridal bouquet, groom's boutonniere, and assorted cocktail arrangements, as well as loose blooms for styling, are also included.
Season Pageantry Package
This package will dazzle with two large floral displays and two 4' floral runners that can be used for the ceremony and reception. Bridal bouquet, groom's boutonniere, and assorted cocktail arrangements, as well as loose blooms for styling, are also included.
Grand Traditions Package
Your celebration will be unforgettable with this grand package, including two large floral displays on pedestals and two 6' floral aisle runners that can be used for the ceremony and reception. Bridal bouquet, groom's boutonniere, and assorted cocktail arrangements, fresh mini wreath calligraphy place cards, one long Christmas garland, and loose blooms for styling are also included.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 200 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool, and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa is currently under renovation and for the addition of an extensive indoor-outdoor water experience. A new day spa called Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also opened Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
