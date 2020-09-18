Grizzy James Releases Controversial Music Video, Level
Level is Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapper, Grizzy James drops his latest project, “Level,” a thought-provoking music video about determination and constant growth. The video follows Grizzy James’ album, SlumDiamnd, and single, “Skrrrt.”
Grizzy James shares his idea of rising higher than he can even grasp in the song, “Level.” The music video perfectly captures this concept by purposefully not showing where Grizzy James is standing, which symbolizes the blank slate of where he could be or where he could go. He’s got no threshold, no ceiling, no limit to how high he can rise. As the video shows, it’s only up for Grizzy James.
The idea for the “Level” music video came from an inspiring discussion between Grizzy James and a few of his team members about the bright futures they have ahead of them. It was at that moment the team decided they had the perfect concept for the “Level” music video and began filming.
Grizzy James says, “I want people to understand how far that I have come in this journey of my musical career and how far I am willing to take it. I want to show people that with dedication, anything is possible.”
The music video, “Level” is available now on YouTube. For more information follow Grizzy James on Instagram.
About Grizzly James
Grizzy James is a hip-hop artist and rapper from Long Beach, California. From a young age, he loved poetry, reading children’s books, such as popular books like “Where the Sidewalk Ends” and “A Light in The Attic”, by Shel Silverstein. He started writing poetry when he was 11 years old, and by age 13 he had written his first song. His love for poetry combined with having a family with lots of musical background created the artist known as Grizzy James today.
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here