Recount deadline extended until today at 4pm

CRANSTON, RI: The deadline for candidates to request a recount has been extended until 4:00 p.m. today. The Board expects to certify the Primary election results shortly after any required recounts are completed.
Media Contact:
Miguel Nunez
401-222-2345
miguel.j.nunez@elections.ri.gov
