LPL Financial Welcomes JTL Wealth Partners

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that JTL Wealth Partners has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platform, which leverages LPL as custodian. The advisors reported having served approximately $250 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Waddell & Reed Financial.



Jimmy Lee found his path to the profession by way of his first role. Shortly after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, Lee took over his parents’ businesses. He enjoyed the daily interactions with customers and quickly realized that the ability to positively impact people’s futures was his passion. He founded the Plano, Texas firm in 1994 on the belief that everyone is entitled to a financial future that celebrates individuality, creativity and their own vision. “Wealth management and financial planning is the perfect marriage of being able to help people and being an entrepreneur,” said Lee, who holds designations as a Certified Exit Planning Advisor, Accredited Investment Fiduciary, Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor and Certified Wealth Strategist.

As he built the practice over time, it was important to add team members with varying backgrounds and insights who could reflect the communities they serve, Lee said. He is joined at JTL Wealth Partners by Bellann Hyten, CEPA®, president and COO; Albert Gonzalez, MBA, senior vice president and partner; Harry Grant, CEPA®, chief strategy officer and executive partner; and Chris Mankoff, CFP®, chief portfolio strategist; as well as four additional licensed financial professionals and an office support staff member. Together, they offer comprehensive wealth strategies with a personalized approach to their client base of business owners, executives and families. Their goal is simple: “For clients to be better with us than without,” Lee states.

Lee and the JTL team turned to LPL in an effort to take the business to the next level. The team appreciates how easy it is to operate their business with the integrated ClientWorks platform. They also believe LPL’s end-to-end M&A platform, which helps advisors navigate through all aspects of a deal from valuation to integration, will help them execute on their growth strategy to expand beyond Texas and brand the firm nationally.

“We are already looking into ways LPL’s full-service M&A platform can help with our end game,” Lee said. “As a partner with size and scale, LPL has a wide network of advisors, making it easier to find businesses that are the right fit as we grow our team. I can’t wait to see where this new partnership takes us.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Jimmy and the entire JTL Wealth Partners team to the LPL family. We are honored they turned to us as they begin the next chapter of their journey. Particularly, as they pursue growth through acquisition, we can play a pivotal role to make the process easier and more cost efficient by providing end-to-end support and a single point of contact throughout the entire process. We are committed to solving for our advisors’ needs and will do that by making continuous investments in innovative technology and robust business resources designed to help advisors thrive. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with JTL Wealth Partners.”

Read more about JTL Wealth Partners. Also, learn about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

JTL Wealth Partners and LPL are separate entities.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc