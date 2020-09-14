ID R&D Named Core Tech Provider With Highest Strategic Potential in Opus Research Intelligent Authentication Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- ID R&D, the award-winning biometric solutions provider offering AI-based voice and anti-spoofing user authentication capabilities, today announced it has been named the Core Technology Provider with the highest strategic potential in Opus Research's Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Intelliview. The 2020 report also recognizes ID R&D as a Challenger with strong product completeness and flexibility based on its voice biometrics, voice anti-spoofing and passive facial liveness detection for anti-fraud.
A deep commitment to R&D and the mission to remove friction from authentication and identity verification has resulted in several industry firsts and best-in-class capabilities:
* The world’s first truly passive facial liveness detection for zero-effort anti-spoofing during face biometric authentication and digital onboarding.
* The clear leader in the ASVspoof 2019: Automatic Speaker Verification Spoofing and Countermeasures Challenge for Logical Access (LA). The challenge is the largest of its kind and was designed to test the ability to distinguish between human voice and a synthesized human voice.
* A breakthrough in voice biometric optimization with an AI-based SDK under 1MB, enabling accurate voice biometrics to be implemented on the edge – from chips to IoT devices – for a new era of security and personalization in the voice-enabled UX.
* SafeChat, a first-of-its kind solution for securing chatbots and messenger apps with five layers of continuous biometric authentication and no user friction.
ID R&D software products work across channels including mobile, web, call center, conversational interfaces, IoT, and other standalone devices. The products are used worldwide by some of the industry’s leading Identity Verification providers and biometric integrators, as well as enterprise customers.
“We are proud to be recognized by Opus Research for delivering cutting-edge voice and face biometric and liveness detection products,” says Alexey Khitrov, President at ID R&D. “We attribute our rapid growth with diverse customers and use cases to our focus on achieving breakthroughs in core technology that results in stronger security across a growing number of digital channels and an effortless, ‘friend-like’ user experience.”
ID R&D has recently been recognized for its efforts including being named to FinTech Global’s Global CyberTech100 List, winning Best Overall Biometrics Solution in the 2020 AI Breakthrough Awards, and being named a 2020 Finovate Award finalist for Best Identity Management Solution.
Learn more about the Opus Research 2020 Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Intelliview Report.
Kim Martin
