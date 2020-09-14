News Digest :: September 14, 2020
News Provided By
September 14, 2020, 11:41 GMT
Copyright © 2020 PA Senate Democrats. All rights reserved.
You just read:
News Digest :: September 14, 2020
News Provided By
September 14, 2020, 11:41 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
More From This Source
Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,258 Two-Day Positives Bring Statewide Total to 145,063
State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement September 11-13: 1,049 Compliance Checks; Seven Notices of ViolationView All Stories From This Source