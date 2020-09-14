BizTrends2021 - Write Them, Own Them, Make Them Possible

We may be living through uncertain times but one thing is certain, come 2021 BizTrends will be there to guide you through uncharted waters!

There’s never been a better time to rewrite the future or a better time to come on board to sponsor BizTrends!

From familiarity to uncertainty, from comfort zones to the new north. BizTrends2021 will question what needs to be retained, what discarded, reinvented, redirected and restored?

BizTrends - What’s new in 2021?

BizTrends provides reassuring continuity in a sea of change but, with everything pivoted and shifted, trends can hardly be expected to stay the same.

This year trends exposure comes to life with more multimedia formats, allowing sponsors additional 360° exposure:

New features and formats:

Virtual events : In 2021, sponsor involvement will make possible a series of BizTrends virtual webinar events, featuring selected industry trend experts in categories such as finance, commerce, marketing, tech and more

: In 2021, sponsor involvement will make possible a series of BizTrends virtual webinar events, featuring selected industry trend experts in categories such as finance, commerce, marketing, tech and more YouTube : Main sponsor branding will appear in our virtual studio set and on a dedicated BizTrends YouTube channel. YouTube content will include a mix of top trend contributors. Sponsor’s own trend forecast interviews or presentations can be included in the channel

: Main sponsor branding will appear in our virtual studio set and on a dedicated BizTrends YouTube channel. YouTube content will include a mix of top trend contributors. Sponsor’s own trend forecast interviews or presentations can be included in the channel Multimedia : Sponsors acknowledged via intro and outro branding on video and audio formats

: Sponsors acknowledged via intro and outro branding on video and audio formats Audio : Sponsor branding on audio podcast thumbnail graphics accessible via BizTakeouts podcasts, Spotify, Apple iTunes, Iono.fm and PWApp

: Sponsor branding on audio podcast thumbnail graphics accessible via BizTakeouts podcasts, Spotify, Apple iTunes, Iono.fm and PWApp Social media : Multimedia formats deliver maximum engagement and shareability for tagged sponsors

: Multimedia formats deliver maximum engagement and shareability for tagged sponsors Media pack: The launch of a BizTrends media pack delivery will feature sponsor logos, creating a social media-worthy unboxing activation

BizTrends2021: Come on board as a sponsor>> Contact us about the industry trend sponsorship that suits you!

BizTrends2021 - What stays the same?

Special Section : Three tiers of sponsorship - Main Sponsor, Category Sponsors and 19 Industry Sponsorships to choose from in the BizTrends Special Section for one year

: Three tiers of sponsorship - Main Sponsor, Category Sponsors and 19 Industry Sponsorships to choose from in the BizTrends Special Section for one year Website, newsletter and mobile: It goes without saying that BizTrends sponsor branding is delivered via all Bizcommunity’s daily news platforms

About BizTrends: Now in its 16th year, the BizTrends Report delivers an annual overview of business trends from dynamic and diverse sources - from senior management, CEOs, owners and founders of top South African and pan-African companies, media groups, agencies, individuals, associations and institutions across 19 sectors of the economy. The annual first-to-market industry trend report from our region, BizTrends - The Definitive Intra-African B2B Industry Trend Report, consistently delivers value for contributors and sponsors alike.