On the ball together: Porsche and Borussia Mönchengladbach

Stuttgart . Porsche AG will partner Borussia Mönchengladbach in the youth development sector from the beginning of the 2020/2021 Bundesliga season. The sports car manufacturer is therefore systematically expanding its commitment in junior football. At Borussia Mönchengladbach, Porsche will sponsor the young footballers and will lend its name to the renowned so-called “Fohlenstall” (“Foal Stables” in allusion to the club’s nickname) academy. Over and above this, the Porsche Youth Development Programme going by the name of “ Turbo for Talents” will be displayed on the perimeter boards at the top tier club’s home games.

“Borussia Mönchengladbach traditionally provides excellent junior and youth coaching. Many young players have made the jump-up to professional football there,” says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman and Member of the Executive Board Finance and IT of Porsche AG. “The continued expansion of the support for talented youngsters is made possible by our commitment. For us, it is all about conveying values and social competencies to young people via sport. In football, children learn from an early age that they only arrive at solutions in a team. Borussia Mönchengladbach is a partner with similar values that they likewise live by. Team spirit, respect, passion, tolerance and fairness also play a major role in the company culture at Porsche .”

“ Porsche has been supporting adolescents for years now, developing them both on and off the pitch. The approach suits us very well. We’re proud the world brand is committing itself to Borussia Mönchengladbach to support our efforts to fulfil our goals,” says Max Eberl, Director of Sport at one of Germany’s foremost clubs. “ Porsche ’s commitment to our club shows that the public has perceived the positive development in recent years, especially in the juniors. Together with Porsche , we will expand our successful academy system and raise it to a new level.”

Sami Khedira, football World Cup winner and the ambassador for the Porsche “ Turbo for Talents” youth development programme since 2018, also welcomes the partnership. “The work with juniors is enormously important, it’s something I know from experience,” says the long-time Bundesliga player. “With ‘ Turbo for Talents’, Porsche is committing itself in a sustainable way for society and is taking on responsibility, especially for adolescents. The projects enable children and youths to develop personally via sport. My heart beats for football. For me, it’s especially pleasing that Borussia Mönchengladbach, one of Germany’s most popular clubs, is a part of the initiative.”

Alongside the support for talented youngsters, the compatibility of sport, school and leisure time plays an important role. It has already been successfully put into practise at Gladbachs’s academy boarding school that will now be known as the “ Porsche Fohlenstall”. The sports car manufacturer will in future show its colours not only around the “Foals’” training ground. The company logo will also to be seen on the façade and in the entrance of the boarding school and it will appear on the shirt sleeves of all Borussia’s junior and youth teams. Also planned are joint vocational training courses for the young talented players. The programme also includes the use of social media, job application coaching and child protection as well as the prevention of doping, racism and compulsive gambling. Joint sustainability and social responsibility projects will also be put into place.

With the partnership, Porsche is expanding its previous activities in youth football for the first time in western part of Germany. The sports car manufacturer is already supporting RB Leipzig in the east and SV Stuttgarter Kickers and SG Sonnenhof Großaspach to the south.

Porsche Youth Development Programme Porsche supports talented youngsters in various sporting disciplines all over Germany under the motto “ Turbo for Talents”. This programme includes partnerships at youth level with the Bundesliga football team RB Leipzig, as well as the SV Stuttgarter Kickers and SG Sonnenhof Großaspach and, from the new 2020/2021 Bundesliga season, Borussia Mönchengladbach. SC Bietigheim-Bissingen Steelers is the partner in ice-hockey. In addition, Porsche lends its name to the Ludwigsburg Porsche Basketball Academy (BBA). Football World Cup winner Sami Khedira acts as the Brand Ambassador for the Youth Development Programme. This commitment is not just about supporting a high-quality sports education, it is also about the social and personal development of young people.

