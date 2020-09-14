WEP CLINICAL JOINS WITH WREN HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES
WEP Clinical has joined with Wren Healthcare to provide home nursing care services to their customers and sponsor companies.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEP Group Holdings Limited (WEP), a specialist CRO focused on delivering lifesaving drugs to patients that have an unmet clinical need, is expanding its capabilities by making a strategic investment in Wren Healthcare Limited (Wren), a successful and growing clinical nursing healthcare provider in the EU.
Wren works with key industry stakeholders across Europe, including national health services, pharmaceutical companies, and private healthcare providers, to provide and administer treatments in the patient home. Their team of highly trained registered nurses have years of clinical homecare experience, ensuring care is delivered to exacting protocols and drug SmPC.
Under the new agreement, Wren will become part of the WEP team, allowing WEP’s patients, partners, and customers to benefit from home nursing care services, such as:
• At home patient support for complex drug treatment and associated procedures
• Home nursing support for clinical trials and expanded access programs
• Clinical and disease area education
• Provision of cross therapy nursing support across multiple clinical specialities
Jas Khera, Managing Director of WEP Clinical, said:
“WEP and Wren’s shared philosophy of putting the patient and customer first make this new partnership a very exciting step forward for us at WEP. The energy of the Wren team, combined with WEP’s long history and track record, will create a solid platform for future growth. We look forward to providing these new services that will help patients lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.”
Iain Campbell, Managing Director of Wren Healthcare, commented:
“Recent challenges within healthcare have highlighted the importance of clinical homecare. The Wren Healthcare team remain committed to providing evidence-based patient centric care that continues to positively impact those we support. WEPs partnership, shared values, proven industry knowledge and experience further enhances the clinical services provided by Wren Healthcare. We look forward to future collaborations building a platform for growth and shared philosophy of helping patients lead healthier and more fulfilling lives”
About WEP Clinical
WEP Clinical is a specialist pharmaceutical services company that partners with drug companies, hospitals and healthcare providers to support the needs of patients around the world. WEP Clinical has offices in the UK, Ireland, Portugal and the US and has comprehensive regulatory and shipping knowledge, resulting in true global project management and distribution capabilities for customers.
About Wren Healthcare
Wren Healthcare is a CQC registered healthcare provider founded by clinical nurse specialists. The company proudly partners with the healthcare & pharmaceutical industry to offer bespoke clinical solutions, including specialist nursing and educational support across a broad spectrum of therapy areas. Wren Heathcare’s commitment to transparency ensures care is firmly centred to the needs of each individual patient.
