THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspensions (24 bills)

  1. H.R. 6133STEP Improvement Act of 2020 (Rep. Finkenauer – Small Business)
  2. H.R. 6079Microloan Improvement Act of 2020 (Rep. Kim – Small Business)
  3. H.R. 6021Northern Marianas Islands Small Business Development Act (Rep. Sablan – Small Business)
  4. H.R. 6078Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Burchett – Small Business)
  5. H.R. 4894Congressional Budget Justification Transparency Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Quigley – Oversight and Reform)
  6. S. 2193CHARGE Act (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)
  7. H.R. 1668IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Kelly (IL) – Oversight and Reform) 
  8. H.R. 2575AI in Government Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. McNerney – Oversight and Reform)
  9. H.R. 5317To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 315 Addicks Howell Road in Houston, Texas, as the "Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office Building" (Rep. Fletcher – Oversight and Reform)
  10. H.R. 4672To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 21701 Stevens Creek Boulevard in Cupertino, California, as the "Petty Officer 2nd Class (SEAL) Matthew G. Axelson Post Office Building" (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
  11. H.R. 5597To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 305 Northwest 5th Street in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the "Clara Luper Post Office Building" (Rep. Horn – Oversight and Reform)
  12. H.R. 3847To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 117 West Poythress Street in Hopewell, Virginia, as the "Reverend Curtis West Harris Post Office Building" (Rep. McEachin – Oversight and Reform)
  13. H.R. 3870To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 511 West 165th Street in New York, New York, as the "Normandia Maldonado Post Office Building" (Rep. Espaillat – Oversight and Reform)
  14. H.R. 5062To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 9930 Conroy Windermere Road in Windermere, Florida, as the "Officer Robert German Post Office Building" (Rep. Demings – Oversight and Reform)
  15. H.R. 4975To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1201 Sycamore Square Drive in Midlothian, Virginia, as the "Dorothy Braden Bruce Post Office Building" (Rep. Spanberger – Oversight and Reform)
  16. H.R. 2969To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1401 1st Street North in Winter Haven, Florida, as the "Althea Margaret Daily Mills Post Office Building" (Rep. Soto – Oversight and Reform)
  17. H.R. 4034To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 602 Pacific Avenue in Bremerton, Washington, as the "John Henry Turpin Post Office Building" (Rep. Kilmer – Oversight and Reform)
  18. H.R. 2246To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 201 West Cherokee Street in Brookhaven, Mississippi, as the "Deputy Donald William Durr, Corporal Zach Moak, and Patrolman James White Memorial Post Office Building" (Rep. Guest – Oversight Reform)
  19. H.R. 4734To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 171 South Maple Street in Dana, Indiana, as the "Ernest 'Ernie' T. Pyle Post Office" (Rep. Bucshon – Oversight and Reform)
  20. H.R. 3275To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 340 Wetmore Avenue in Grand River, Ohio, as the "Lance Corporal Andy 'Ace' Nowacki Post Office" (Rep. Joyce – Oversight and Reform)
  21. H.R. 5384To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 100 Crosby Street in Mansfield, Louisiana, as the "Dr. C.O. Simpkins, Sr., Post Office" (Rep. Johnson (LA) – Oversight and Reform)
  22. H.R. 4785 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1305 U.S. Highway 90 West in Castroville, Texas, as the "Lance Corporal Rhonald Dain Rairdan Post Office" (Rep. Hurd – Oversight and Reform)
  23. H.R. 4200 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 321 South 1st Street in Montrose, Colorado, as the "Sergeant David Kinterknecht Post Office" (Rep. Tipton – Oversight and Reform)
  24. S. 3105 - A bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 456 North Meridian Street in Indianapolis, Indiana, as the "Richard G. Lugar Post Office" (Sen. Braun – Oversight and Reform)

