Bahraini Jewish Community Praises Peace Deal as “Historic”

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, September 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On this historic occasion of furthering peace in the Middle East, and the joint statement of the United States, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Israel, the Bahraini Jewish Community, congratulates our leadership on this momentous occasion.The Bahraini Jewish Community, is an indigenous community having been in Bahrain since the late 19th century.Although our numbers are small, we are very well integrated into the fabric of the society, both in business and in culture.Ebrahim Dahood Nonoo, the head of the community and the first Jewish representative in the Shura Council in 2001, remarked: “The Jewish Community has existed in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is the only indigenous community in the Gulf. We have both a synagogue and a cemetery operational to this day. This is a historic moment that we have never expected to see in our lifetime. We would like to thank His Majesty, King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, for having the foresight to go ahead with this decision and his belief in co-existence and his faith and ability to break down the barriers that restrict cohabitation.”We look forward to a prosperous relationship benefiting both countries.For further enquiries please contact:Ebrahim Dahood NonooHead of the Bahraini Jewish Communityebrahim.nonoo@gmail.com11th September, 2020