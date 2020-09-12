Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 72 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,509 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on Retirement of House Parliamentarian Tom Wickham

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the retirement of House Parliamentarian Tom Wickham and the appointment of Jason Smith: 

﻿“I join in thanking Tom Wickham for his service as House Parliamentarian. He is a true expert on House rules and Parliamentary procedure; he always gives his advice thoughtfully, and often with equal parts historical background and humor. Tom is steadfast in his commitment to the institution and the people who serve in it. His calm demeanor has been a steadying presence in the House that will be missed. After 25 years of service to the House, I wish him all the best in his retirement. 

“I look forward to working with Jason Smith in his new role as the next House Parliamentarian. He has the knowledge and experience that this role requires, and I know that he will provide sound judgment in the tradition of this office.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on Retirement of House Parliamentarian Tom Wickham

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.