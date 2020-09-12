Hoyer Statement on Retirement of House Parliamentarian Tom Wickham

﻿“I join in thanking Tom Wickham for his service as House Parliamentarian. He is a true expert on House rules and Parliamentary procedure; he always gives his advice thoughtfully, and often with equal parts historical background and humor. Tom is steadfast in his commitment to the institution and the people who serve in it. His calm demeanor has been a steadying presence in the House that will be missed. After 25 years of service to the House, I wish him all the best in his retirement.

“I look forward to working with Jason Smith in his new role as the next House Parliamentarian. He has the knowledge and experience that this role requires, and I know that he will provide sound judgment in the tradition of this office.”