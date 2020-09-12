Malcolm Simmons, Criminal Lawyer, Criminal Defence Solicitor representing clients across the UK

Malcolm Simmons, expert in complex financial crimes including tax fraud and money laundering is now one of the most successful criminal lawyers in the UK.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highly regarded criminal defence solicitor and former international judge, specialising in complex economic crime.Malcolm Simmons is a Solicitor of the Senior Courts of England & Wales with almost thirty years of experience dealing with serious and organised crime. He served as an international criminal judge from 2004 to 2017 hearing serious organised crime cases and complex financial crimes including tax evasion, fraud, money laundering, corporate crime, insider trading, seizure of assets and extradition. Malcolm was President of EU International Judges from 2014 to 2017. He is now a consultant solicitor advising major UK and international law firms in complex cases including financial and corporate crime. He works with a team of experienced lawyers at two leading UK law firms that specialise in financial crimes and complex cases. He leads a team of experienced lawyers who work with the best barristers in the country to provide a proactive approach with clear, strategic advice for the successful conclusion of cases.Malcolm works at the cutting edge of financial crime with significant experience in the following practice areas HMRC Investigations, Fraud and Financial Crime, Corporate Crime, Financial Services Investigations, Tax Investigations, Bribery & Corruption, Insider Dealing, Money Laundering, Corporate Manslaughter and Health & Safety Law, Cash Seizures, restraint Orders and Confiscation Proceedings, Sexual Offences, Murder, Mutual Legal Assistance and Extradition cases.His robust approach to criminal litigation has resulted in a successful outcome in more than 87.4% of cases. No wonder he is so sought after. Clients have described him as “A leading expert in HMRC investigations, fraud and complex financial crime… provides strategic and creative thinking that achieves fantastic results for clients”His clients include celebrities and high-net-worth individuals. He has an enviable success record representing clients charged with serious offences. Contact him at www.malcolm-simmons.co.uk for a free consultation.