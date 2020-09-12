Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,730 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A503567                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby                            

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/11/2020 2230 hours

STREET: Elm & Main St

TOWN: Derby Line

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mathew White

AGE: 27     

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1984

VEHICLE MAKE: Mercury

VEHICLE MODEL: Marquis

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side quarter panel

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a vehicle crashing into a cast iron fountain located at the intersection of Elm and Main St in the Town of Derby Line. Investigation revealed White left the scene of the crash and was found to be under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash. White was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. White was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division and release to the custody of a sober adult.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged            

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2020 10 AM

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ DUI Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.