Derby Barracks/ DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A503567

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 09/11/2020 2230 hours

STREET: Elm & Main St

TOWN: Derby Line

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mathew White

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 1984

VEHICLE MAKE: Mercury

VEHICLE MODEL: Marquis

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side quarter panel

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a vehicle crashing into a cast iron fountain located at the intersection of Elm and Main St in the Town of Derby Line. Investigation revealed White left the scene of the crash and was found to be under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash. White was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. White was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division and release to the custody of a sober adult.

LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2020 10 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

