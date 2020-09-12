Derby Barracks/ DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A503567
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 09/11/2020 2230 hours
STREET: Elm & Main St
TOWN: Derby Line
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mathew White
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 1984
VEHICLE MAKE: Mercury
VEHICLE MODEL: Marquis
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side quarter panel
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a vehicle crashing into a cast iron fountain located at the intersection of Elm and Main St in the Town of Derby Line. Investigation revealed White left the scene of the crash and was found to be under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash. White was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. White was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division and release to the custody of a sober adult.
LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2020 10 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
