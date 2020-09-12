Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Temporary Animal Movement Waiver

Due to the recent surge in wildfire evacuations and the need to find available shelter for animals, the Oregon Department of Agriculture has been granted a temporary waiver for all animal movement to both Washington and California from Oregon. This waiver will allow animals that do not change ownership and are returned back to their home in Oregon within 30 days from date of initial travel, permission for interstate movement to either Washington or California without a certificate of veterinary inspection and all related import requirements.

Questions regarding this can be directed to:

Email: statevet@oda.state.or.us Phone: 503-986-4680

