Middlesex Barracks - Forgery, FIPO, Possession of Stolen Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303246
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/01/2020 at 4:36 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Montpelier, Vermont
VIOLATION: Forgery, Possession of stolen Property, & False Information to a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Ian Watkins
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, Vermont
VICTIM: Margaret Leon
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/01/2020 State Police from the Middlesex barracks were notified of a stolen check that had been forged and cashed at a local bank. Investigation revealed the check was cashed by Ian Watkins. On 09/11/2020 Troopers made contact with Watkins and he was issued a citation for Forgery, Possession of Stolen Property & False Information to a Police Officer and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/29/2020 at 10:30 AM
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/2020 at 10:30 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.