Middlesex Barracks - Forgery, FIPO, Possession of Stolen Property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303246

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin                             

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2020 at 4:36 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Montpelier, Vermont

VIOLATION: Forgery, Possession of stolen Property, & False Information to a Police Officer

 

ACCUSED: Ian Watkins                                               

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Margaret Leon

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/01/2020 State Police from the Middlesex barracks were notified of a stolen check that had been forged and cashed at a local bank.  Investigation revealed the check was cashed by Ian Watkins.  On 09/11/2020 Troopers made contact with Watkins and he was issued a citation for Forgery, Possession of Stolen Property & False Information to a Police Officer and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/29/2020 at 10:30 AM

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/2020 at 10:30 AM            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

