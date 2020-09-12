OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR — News Release — Governor Ige appoints Circuit Judge to Intermediate Court of Appeals

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige today announced the appointment of Circuit Judge Karen Tooko Nakasone to the Intermediate Court of Appeals. Judge Nakasone has served on the First Circuit Court since 2011. Previously, she was a deputy public defender with the Office of the Public Defender, and a law clerk with the Intermediate Court of Appeals for the Honorable Simeon R. Acoba, Jr.

Judge Nakasone attended the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, the University of Ryukyus in Okinawa, Japan and Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania where she earned a B.A. in Political Science. Nakasone earned her J.D. from Boston University School of Law in 1995.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for this nomination by Governor Ige. I look forward to meeting with the Senate for the confirmation process. It would be a privilege to continue serving the people of Hawai‘i if confirmed as an ICA judge, ” said Nakasone.

Nakasone’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

###

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0043 [email protected]