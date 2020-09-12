Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, Sept. 12, 2020

Lieutenant Governor’s Office: Statement on Behalf of the Lieutenant Governor’s Office A member of the Lieutenant Governor’s team has tested positive for Covid-19, and the office was notified at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11. The office’s 14 employees, including administrative and executive teams and security detail, will quarantine and get tested.

Last Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Green received a routine Covid-19 test prior to his emergency room shift, and the test was negative. Lt. Gov. Green will be tested again today, as he was in close contact with the positive team member and will isolate accordingly. Lt. Gov. Green will share his test results once they are available.

Statement from Lt. Gov. Josh Green: “We are following proper protocols to ensure the health and safety of our team members first and foremost. Our thoughts are with our team member who tested positive for Covid-19 and wish them a speedy recovery.”

Department of Health: Two Additional O‘ahu Deaths and 167 New Cases One man and one woman from O‘ahu are the latest people to pass away from coronavirus. The man, in the 70 to 79-year-old age group had no known underlying health conditions and died at home. The woman was in the 40 to 49-year-old age group, did have underlying health conditions and also died at home. Their deaths raise Hawai‘i’s pandemic death toll to 96. DOH reports 167 new coronavirus cases today.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Sept.11, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 142 9,446 Hawai‘i 21 562 Maui 0 354 Kaua‘i 0 58 Moloka‘i 4 13 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 26 Total Cases 167 10,459 Deaths 2 96

Hospitalization count as of 9/10/20 at 4:10 pm: 14-Hawai‘i, 15-Maui, 191-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 3,556 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 250,039** 10,459 239,555 Total Number of Surge Tests++ 36,116 205 35,911

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **25 test results were inconclusive

++ Tests results from unique individuals. Total numbers may be higher due to repeat tests on single individuals.

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division:https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

Department of the Attorney General: Intended Resident Arrested for Quarantine Violation 23-year-old Adam S. Desjardins was arrested yesterday morning outside a local big box store on suspicion of violating the State’s mandatory quarantine order. Special Agents from the Investigation Division of the AG’s Office report Desjardins arrived in Honolulu on August 25th, and according to citizen reports was breaking quarantine on a daily basis as shown by his photos on social media. He claimed to be moving into his girlfriend’s Honolulu apartment. He was booked and released on his own recognizance.

