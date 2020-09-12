PSD NEWS RELEASE – Department of Public Safety COVID-19 update for 9/10/20.

Posted on Sep 11, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) has seen a substantial decrease in the number of active infected inmates since the beginning of August. The Department of Health (DOH) began the fourth round of follow-up testing at OCCC, to make sure the virus remains under control in the incarcerated population.

There was one new positive inmate COVID-19 test result received today. There are currently no inmates hospitalized. There was also one new positive OCCC staff result received today.

Several more inmates and staff have recovered from the virus. Inmates with active COVID-19 cases dropped from 18 to 14. The number recovered increased from 274 to 278. PSD staff with active COVID cases dropped from 43 to 40 and recovered staff increased from 50 to 54.

Total PSD COVID-19 active and recovered cases as of 9/10/20:

STAFF INMATES ACTIVE RECOVERED ACTIVE RECOVERED CORRECTIONS DIVISION HCCC 0 0 0 0 KCCC 0 0 0 0 MCCC 0 0 0 0 OCCC 33 48 14 277 HCF 2 1 0 1 KCF 0 0 0 0 WCCC 0 2 0 0 WCF 0 2 0 0 LAW ENFORCEMENT DIVISION SHERIFF DIVISION 4 1 NARCOTICS ENFORCEMENT DIV. 0 0 ADMINISTRATION DIVISION* 1 0 TOTAL** 40 54 14 278

*Administration Division includes administrative services, fiscal, personnel, training and staff development and the offices under the Director.

**Numbers are subject to change as pending results are received. The total number of positive and negative tests to date can be found on PSD’s COVID-19 information website.

The inmate releases directed through the Hawaii Supreme Court (HSC) orders are on-going. The list of names/criminal case numbers for defendants released on 9/8/20 and 9/9/20 per HSC court order, is attached.

All transports to court from all Oahu facilities are suspended through Friday, September 18. Video hearings will still be accommodated to the extent possible and as legally permissible. PSD is in constant contact with the Judiciary to assure the safety of all staff and inmates involved.

Staff continue to practice recommended precautions for the health and safety of the public, our staff and the inmates under our supervision including the use of proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). All facilities have been issued PPE and routinely keep an inventory of PPE for continuous distribution to staff as recommended in the Pandemic Plan. Each employee has been issued several face masks and at OCCC, employees have been issued a face shield for added protection. Face shields will be issued to all staff at other facilities. Staff have access to gloves and other protective supplies, available all over the facility.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

