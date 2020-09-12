BRP Teams Up with Quebec NASCAR Driver Alex Labbé

/EIN News/ -- Through its Can-Am brand, BRP will provide Labbé with financial and other support enabling him to compete in the next four races with upgraded equipment.



TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Québec, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Ce soir on char event at the Grand-Prix de Trois-Rivières, the collaboration was announced between BRP and Alex Labbé, a native of St. Albert, Quebec.

Through its Can-Am brand, BRP will sponsor the Quebec stock car racing driver in his next four races of the NASCAR Xfinity series on September 18, 2020 (Bristol), September 26 (Las Vegas), October 3 (Talladega), and October 10 (Charlotte).

Successful collaboration is nothing new to BRP and Labbé. In 2016, while sporting the Can-Am colours, Labbé was already distinguishing himself in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. This latest collaboration marks a return to his roots for the young DGM Racing driver, who is enjoying an exceptional season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. As of today, Labbé ranks 17th in the overall standings and is the first and only Quebecer to drive full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“It is an extraordinary opportunity to be able to count on the support of BRP in my next races. It is no secret that driving in a NASCAR series comes with its own set of financial challenges, and it would simply be impossible for me to do this without the unwavering support of Quebec businesses,” said Labbé, who is currently in Richmond competing in his 24th race of the season. “BRP’s support will allow us to get our hands on an improved car for the next races, which allows us to hope that we can break into the Top 10 this year,” the athlete says.

“In the last few years, Alex’s star has risen sharply in the world of motorsports, despite the fact the he competes against teams with far more financial resources,” said José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP. “Alex has always pursued his goals with passion, drive, and ingenuity. We are proud to help this young athlete so that he can continue to live his passion and attain his goals.”

100% Quebec support

Along with BRP’s sponsorship of his next four races, the young driver is also fortunate to be able to count on the financial support of several Quebec companies that have been loyal to him since his career began. For example, Larue has been with Labbé since 2013. The rising DGM star also enjoys support from Festidrag Development program and its valued partners Rousseau Métal, R.G. Aluminum, Prolon, Hôtel Le Concorde, Silverwax, Frameco, Groupe GBI, Globocam, Hipertech, Permatex, Centre du VR Victoriaville, Excavation C.A.T. and Festidrag.tv. “Our team is very small, and we manage to work miracles despite our limited resources. I owe a lot to my team and to everyone who believes in my potential. For me, every race I compete in is a dream come true,” Labbé confides.

La Course du Courage Procure

Capitalizing on the announcement of his new collaboration with BRP, Labbé revealed that he has accepted Bertrand Godin’s invitation to support la Course du Courage Bertrand Godin. “The motorsports community has come together to fight prostate cancer, and this is why I support Bertrand in his initiative,” explains Alex, who will raise funds during the NASCAR Xfinity trials in which he’ll be driving throughout the season. To make a donation, go to www.courseducourage.procure.ca .

About Alex Labbé

Alex Labbé, an active race car driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, is the only Quebec race driver to drive full time on the circuit. Born in St. Albert, Quebec, Alex has grown at a fantastic rate in motorsports since his early days in stock car racing. In 2014, he became the youngest race driver to win the ACT Series. In 2016, he completed his first full season in NASCAR Pinty’s Series and in 2017, became the Series champion. In 2018, he entered the NASCAR Xfinity Series and is now ranked among the top 20 drivers in the standings.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

