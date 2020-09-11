THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

Suspensions (24 bills)

H.R. 2639 – Strength in Diversity Act of 2020 (Rep. Fudge – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 On Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business.

H.R. 2574 – Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act of 2019 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

Suspensions (7 bills)

H.R. 7909 – Ensuring Children and Child Care Workers Are Safe Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Finkenauer – Education and Labor) S. 2683 – Child Care Protection Improvement Act of 2020, as amended (Sen. Burr – Education and Labor) H.R. 3659 – Danny’s Law, as amended (Rep. Rose (NY) – Education and Labor) H.R. 8162 – 21st Century Community Learning Centers Coronavirus Relief Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Wild – Education and Labor) S. 881 – PROSWIFT Act (Sen. Peters – Science, Space, and Technology) H.R. 4979 – Rural STEM Education Act, as amended (Rep. Lucas – Science, Space, and Technology) H.R. 4990 – Election Technology Research Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Sherill – Science, Space, and Technology)

H.Res. 908 – Condemning all forms of anti-Asian sentiment as related to COVID-19 (Rep. Meng – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 2694 – Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (Rep. Nadler – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)