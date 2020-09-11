Over $2 million from state’s medical marijuana program being transferred to veterans fund

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is pleased to announce it has begun the process of making the first transfer of funds from Missouri’s medical marijuana program to the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC). The total amount transferred will be $2,135,510.

Missourians voted in November 2018 to adopt Constitutional Amendment 2, now known as Article XIV, which includes a provision requiring that fees and taxes collected by DHSS for the medical marijuana program, less operational expenses, should be transferred to the MVC for health and care services for military veterans. Thus far, DHSS has collected fees related to facility and patient licensing. Article XIV states that medical marijuana sold in licensed dispensaries will be taxed at a rate of 4%.

“Facilities are getting up and running now, and the first testing laboratory is on track to be operational very soon,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “We are confident that medical marijuana will become available for patients this month, and I am grateful for all of the hard work by so many that got us to this point.”

Director of DHSS, Dr. Randall Williams, is glad to see the program reach another milestone in its development. “Missourians voted on this amendment because it allowed for a safe and well-regulated medical marijuana program for patients, but it also was written to simultaneously benefit our very deserving veterans through services MVC will now be able to provide,” he said.

A formal presentation of this significant transfer of funds is being planned in the near future with representatives from DHSS and the MVC.

To monitor the continued progress of licensed facilities’ minimum standards reviews and commencement inspections, visit the Facility Licensing and Compliance data and reports webpage.

###

About the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The department seeks to be the leader in protecting health and keeping people safe. More information about DHSS can be found at http://health.mo.gov or find us on Facebook and Twitter @HealthyLivingMo