Governor issues statement in commemoration of Sept. 11, 2001

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday took part in a remote commemoration of Sept. 11, 2001, with Albuquerque Fire Rescue and issued the following statement:

“This is a year of tragedy. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the loss our country has experienced: Almost 200,000 American souls have been taken by this virus, more every day. It’s the worst national calamity that we have all experienced together since September 11, 2001. This somber anniversary is always an opportunity to reflect on the heroism of the firefighters who answered the call that day and on the immeasurable loss so many families still grieve. This year, in the context of the pandemic, it is also an opportunity to remember the way our nation came together in the aftermath of that tragedy, the way we collectively honored the sacrifice of those who gave it all that horrible day. We can still do that, here, in 2020; we can still make the decision in our day-to-day lives to look out for our neighbors, to love one another, to remember and be strengthened by the sacrifice of those who put their lives on the line to protect us. It’s our patriotic obligation.

“On this September 11, I encourage New Mexicans to reflect on the heroism of the firefighters and first responders who protect us, including the heroes in the health care workforce; to pray for the brave firefighters currently battling wildfires all across the West; and to remember the importance of gratitude for those who put their lives on the line – and sometimes make the ultimate sacrifice – to keep us all safe.”