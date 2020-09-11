New Mexico COVID-19 update: 137 new cases, totaling 26,563 – two additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 137 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

13 new cases in Bernalillo County

40 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Curry County

12 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

16 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Friday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Brookdale Juan Tabo in Albuquerque.

A female in her 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 818.

Previously reported numbers included one case in Bernalillo County was not lab confirmed and two cases in Lea County that have been identified as out-of-state residents – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 26,563 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 6,024 Catron County: 11 Chaves County: 907 Cibola County: 400 Colfax County: 23 Curry County: 722 De Baca County: 1 Doña Ana County: 3,001 Eddy County: 613 Grant County: 98 Guadalupe County: 32 Harding County: 2 Hidalgo County: 98 Lea County: 1,239 Lincoln County: 176 Los Alamos County: 29 Luna County: 354 McKinley County: 4,259 Mora County: 6 Otero County: 231 Quay County: 69 Rio Arriba County: 371 Roosevelt County: 225 Sandoval County: 1,277 San Juan County: 3,230 San Miguel County: 89 Santa Fe County: 888 Sierra County: 38 Socorro County: 78 Taos County: 124 Torrance County: 63 Union County: 31 Valencia County: 529

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324 Otero County Prison Facility: 281 Otero County Processing Center: 161 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 31 Lea County Correctional Facility: 4 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1 Otero County Prison Facility: 473 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 73 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 14,276 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces Atria Vista del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Roswell in Roswell Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield Brookdale Santa Fe Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa de Paz Senior Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Good Samaritan Society Socorro Harmony Residential Care in Rio Rancho Heartfelt Manor in Roswell Heritage Assisted Living in Las Cruces Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque LifeSpire Assisted Living in Albuquerque Lovington Healthcare in Lovington Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mission Arch Center in Roswell New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque Retirement Ranches in Clovis The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque San Juan Center in Farmington Silver City Care Center in Silver City Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell Village Retirement Community in Roswell Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.