Job Announcement - Staff Attorney

Salary: $84,648.00 Annually

Location: Fargo, ND

Job Type: Full-Time/Regular

Department: Unit 2 - Administration

Job Number: 2020-U2-FGO-44-PSADC

Closing: 9/27/2020 11:59 PM Central

The Judicial Support Pilot Project Staff Attorney-District Court is responsible for providing extensive legal research and analysis of legal issues and cases pending before the North Dakota District Courts and making recommendations on the proposed disposition of cases. Assists judges and judicial referees by applying legal principles and research in the drafting and writing of judicial orders and provides support services on other related matters. Makes a verbatim record of district and juvenile court trials, proceedings and other matters using audio recording equipment, writing court logs and noting appearances and essential events during the proceedings.

See the full job announcement at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2858504/jspp-staff-attorney-district-court-fargo?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs