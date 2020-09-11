September 2020 Monthly Bulletin

The U.S. Census Bureau will end counting for the 2020 Census on Sept. 30, a month earlier than planned, U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham has announced. Pending ongoing legal challenges, all data collection efforts, including door-knocking and online, phone, or mail questionnaires, are scheduled to end at the end of the month.

Because of the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau had extended data collection efforts until Oct. 31. As of August 30, more than 10.2 million California households have responded – the most of any state. California’s current 67.2 percent self-response rate exceeds the 64.9 percent national average as well as that of other large states, such as Florida (61.6 percent), New York (61 percent) and Texas (60.3 percent).

It is not too late! If you haven’t submitted your census information yet, you can still do it safe and secure online at www.my2020Census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 (a list of language options is available here), or by mail if you received a paper form.

“Time is running out to make an impact on (census-related) funding for the next 10 years for your community! Take a few minutes to complete the census – it’s safe, secure, and drives critical dollars into education and health care programs,” said Ditas Katague, Director of the California Complete Count.