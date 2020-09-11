Hoyer Statement on the Israel-Bahrain Agreement

Bahrain to normalize relations

“I applaud Israel’s success in securing normalized relations with Bahrain. Peace with Arab states has been Israel’s aim since its founding, and it has remained a major American foreign policy goal. Today’s breakthrough, as well as the recent normalizing of relations between Israel and the U.A.E., was the product of many years of hard work by our State Department going back through multiple administrations, and I commend all those who have worked hard over the years to secure these achievements. America must and will ensure that Israel maintains its qualified military edge in the region to ensure its security against any threats.”