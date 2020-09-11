Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lionfish Challenge 2020 Update – Sept. 11

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/myfwcmedia/albums/72157631003581858

Numbers update

As of this week:

  • 641 people have registered.
  • 157 people have submitted lionfish (150 recreational, seven commercial).
  • 12,580 lionfish submitted.
  • 48 checkpoints for recreational participant submissions.

Recent Mini-Challenge Winners

Most Lionfish between Aug. 21 – Sept. 1

Prize - $500 cash

  • Commercial – Isidoro Bedoya – 174 pounds of lionfish
  • Northwest – Bob Gamble – 61 lionfish
  • West – Jennifer Ford – 105 lionfish
  • Northeast – Russell Peters – 705 lionfish
  • Southeast – Shane Rasch 241 lionfish

Recent Raffle Winners

Sept. 2

  • Reef Ranger’s customized FWC lionfish long-sleeved Dry Fit shirt and 10L dry-bag

Upcoming Raffle Drawings

  • Sept. 16 – two winners
  • Sept 30 – two winners
  • Oct. 14 – four winners
  • Oct. 28 – four winners
  • All qualified participants (submission of 20 lionfish or 20 pounds for commercial) will be entered into drawing.

Background

The Lionfish Challenge rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for their lionfish removals. The participant who harvests the most lionfish will be crowned the Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. The Challenge also has a tiered prize system that allows everyone to be rewarded for their removals. The more removals, the more prizes you win. A new component this year are monthly Mini-Challenges. The winners will be announced each month and rewarded with substantial prizes.

Sign up and learn more today by visiting MyFWC.com/Lionfish.

Support Florida lionfish control programs by purchasing our new Rep Your Water lionfish hats at the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

