Governor Carney Announces Updates to Statewide Testing Sites

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) on Friday announced updates to the State of Delaware’s testing strategy, expanding access to free COVID-19 statewide and providing consistent options for Delawareans to get tested.

The State of Delaware will shift COVID-19 testing from mobile to fixed sites beginning Monday, September 14, 2020. The transition to more permanent, fixed testing sites will expand testing opportunities and provide more testing locations across the state.

Testing sites will be located in several areas throughout Delaware, and include eight (8) drive-through Walgreens locations (five of them newly added), five (5) State Service Center sites; and six (6) Public Health clinics. Testing services will be offered five to seven days per week, depending on the location.

View the new fixed testing site locations by county.

Find COVID-19 testing sites statewide.

“Delaware has one of the most effective COVID-19 testing programs in the country, and these updates to our statewide plan will make testing even more accessible for all Delawareans,” said Governor Carney. “The fact is, testing for COVID-19 is the best way to track the spread of this virus across our state and country. It’s also the way we contain potential outbreaks. Please consider getting a free test by visiting de.gov/gettested.”

“We are committed to providing easy access to testing for all,” said A.J. Schall, Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. “This move provides consistent sites across the state, expanded hours, and an in-home option to make sure everyone has access to testing.”

Testing, identifying positive cases, and making contact with close contacts of those individuals is crucial to help prevent further transmission in the community.

“We continue to see community spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 throughout the state. That is why it is so important that consistent, stable testing availability continues to be available to Delawareans when and where they need it, regardless of symptoms or insurance,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health. “We will continue to encourage testing for individuals, especially those who have come in close contact with a positive case and those with frequent or high-risk contact with others.”

The full list of testing locations, hours, and registration options will continue to be available on Delaware’s COVID-19 website at de.gov/gettested.

Registration varies by the venue, but Walgreens sites do not require advanced registration. Individuals can register in advance for testing at the State Service Center locations at Delaware.curativeinc.com while appointments at Public Health clinics can be made by calling the listed phone numbers. The list of the new fixed testing site locations by county can be viewed here .

All testing is free of charge with results expected in 48-72 hours. Types of tests vary by location but include saliva-based tests and swabs that swab just inside the nostrils.

In addition to these state-supported fixed testing sites, COVID-19 testing continues to be available through most Delaware hospitals, private labs, primary care providers, some urgent care centers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers for vulnerable populations. The State of Delaware also expanded options for COVID-19 detection through an at-home testing. Click here to learn more about the at-home testing option.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

Report a business for COVID-19 non-compliance using this form.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

