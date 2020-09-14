Leo Tolstoy's grandson's World War II flight jacket will be auctioned by EstateOfMind on October 3rd, live and online

The personal World War II flight jacket of Count and Colonel Ilya A. Tolstoy, the grandson of the renowned Russian author and Count Leo (Lev) Tolstoy (War and Peace).

Oil on canvas Old Master painting of Isabella de Medici, from the Circle of (or by) Allessandro Allori (Italian, 1535-1607), 33 inches by 26 ½ inches.

Large watercolor equestrian-themed scroll titled Dancing Horse, signed by Beihong Xu (Chinese, 1895-1953) with three seal marks and calligraphy, overall 80 inches by 25 inches.

Tibetan bronze Buddha figure on horseback from the 18th or 19th century, 7 ¼ inches tall, with a notarized document from the estate of Ilya Tolstoy.