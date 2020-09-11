Legislative Latino Caucus Laud Court’s Census Decision on Immigrant Inclusion

Trenton – The Legislative Latino Caucus issued the following statement on the Federal District Court in Manhattan’s decision, which rebukes the President’s July order to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count:

“This is a major rebuke of the President’s clear attempt to limit the representation of our immigrant, often urban, communities. The initial order disregarded precedent, our national character and basic human dignity. It’s reassuring to see the court refuse to accept this affront to our immigrant communities throughout the state and across the country.”

The court ruled Thursday that the President’s July order violates the federal laws that set out how congressional seats are apportioned, and granted a permanent injunction blocking the rule. The court did not decide if the President’s memorandum violates the Constitution.

Members of the NJ Legislative Latino Caucus include: Senator Nellie Pou, Senator M. Teresa Ruiz, Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez, Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro, Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez, Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia, Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, Assemblywoman Pintor-Marin, Assemblyman Annette Quijano.

