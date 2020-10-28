Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is Urging the Wife of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Rhode Island to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste about Compensation If He Had Asbestos Exposure in the Navy

"The Navy Veteran with lung cancer we are trying to identify is well over 60 years old, and he had his most significant exposure to asbestos in the 1960s or 1970s on a navy ship, or submarine.” — Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

PROVIDENCE , RHODE ISLAND, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the wife or loved one of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Rhode Island to call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation-if the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. If the Veteran spent his career in the navy his compensation might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars-even if he smoked cigarettes. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "The Navy Veteran with lung cancer we are trying to identify is well over 60 years old, he probably was on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard in the 1960s and 1970s where he had his most significant exposure to asbestos. If this sounds like your husband, or dad please call the lawyers at the law form of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. They exclusively do this type of work in Rhode Island and nationwide-and if you want the best compensation results-they will take care of you." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket or anywhere in Rhode Island. https://RhodeIsland.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Rhode Island include US Navy Veterans, civilian employees at Naval Station Newport, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, oil refinery workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, insulators, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/ about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.