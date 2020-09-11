Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 400 Block of L Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the 400 block of L Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

On Thursday, September 10, 2020, 60 year-old Ophelia Delonta, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Armed Robbery.