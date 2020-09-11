Oshkosh Man Charged with Elder Abuse After Alleged Theft of $427,000 from Elderly Victim

OSHKOSH, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul announced charges today against Terry Lynn Culver, 58, of Oshkosh in relation to the theft of over $427,000 from a 92-year-old resident of a nursing home. The charges are the result of a joint elder abuse and tax fraud investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR).

“Reports of elder abuse in Wisconsin have been rising for years,” said Attorney General Kaul. “We must continue working to fight elder abuse both through prevention and by holding offenders accountable.”

According to the criminal complaint, Culver acted as power of attorney for the victim. The victim was forced to move into a nursing home, Culver removed over $427,000 from the victim’s bank accounts and spent the money on home improvements and at bars, restaurants, and casinos as far off as Las Vegas, Nevada. The complaint also alleges that Culver sold multiple pieces of the victim’s real estate, took possession of the victim’s house through a quit claim deed, and filed false and fraudulent tax returns with the Department of Revenue for five years.

The criminal complaint is attached.

As in any criminal proceeding, Culver is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The case is being investigated by the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigations, the DOR Office of Criminal Investigations, and prosecuted by DOJ Medicaid Fraud Control and Elder Abuse Unit Assistant Attorney General Daniel P. Lennington. DOJ is also providing victim services.

Wisconsinites can help fight patient and elder abuse by reporting abuse at www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org and 1-833-586-0107.