We Insure Inc. Opens a New Office in Tampa Bay
What stood out to us was We Insure’s solid back-end service, commission structure, and ability to offer our customers access to over 150 carriers”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today a new franchise partner in the Tampa Bay area. The We Insure Premier Group opened on September 1st to serve Tampa Bay area customers.
— Wes King
Longtime referral partners Florin Patrascoiu and Wes King own The We Insure Premier Group. Patrascoiu is a 22-year real estate veteran and a RE/MAX agency owner with offices in Tampa and Wesley Chapel. King is a licensed insurance agent of 18 years, with the majority of his tenure as an independent agent. Patrascoiu and King have been referring each other for the past 10 years and will continue as joint owners of The We Insure Premier Group.
“Our approach has been to build one client at a time through a consultative relationship,” Patrascoiu says. “In the area of real estate, this means giving advice and options to clients that aren’t tied to our compensation. We always do what is right with utmost integrity and professionalism. After 1 billion dollars in sales, we still believe in this approach because it is one of our core values. With We Insure, we will continue to do the same thing and establish a national platform on which to grow.”
“What stood out to us was We Insure’s solid back-end service, commission structure, and ability to offer our customers access to over 150 carriers which means we will provide our customers with the best possible quotes in terms of price and coverage with the confidence of offering the best insurance carriers with the highest rating and stability,” says King. “Florin and I are not new to this industry and know the challenges that accompany running an independent insurance agency. So does We Insure, as they’ve built their business model to compensate for agency owners’ blind spots.”
“We Insure was created to overcome common failures within the industry,” explains We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger. “Our CEO Philip Visali was a former captive agent, who had seen the limitations of the captive insurance model. So, when he launched an independent agency of his own, he recognized that model’s challenges. We’re excited to offer a new way to provide market access and full back-end support.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from real estate entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models.
Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 150 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchisees in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Florin Patrascoiu
We Insure Premier Group
+1 813.535.9520
email us here