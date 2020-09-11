Gazprom ramping up capacities of Chayandinskoye field

September 11, 2020, 19:20

The Gazprom Management Committee took note of the information about the implementation of major investment projects.

In the east of Russia, the systematic expansion of production capacities continues at the Chayandinskoye field in Yakutia. In 2020, it is planned to bring onstream 103 gas wells, a gas pre-treatment unit (GPTU-2), and a membrane unit for helium concentrate extraction. Moreover, capacity increase will be finished at the operating comprehensive gas treatment unit (CGTU-3), which feeds gas into the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.

Pre-development of the Kovyktinskoye field in the Irkutsk Region is underway, with production drilling and site clearing for the construction of the first CGTU taking place at the moment.

Construction and installation works are nearing completion at the Ivan Moskvitin compressor station (CS) on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, and the facilities of the project's next stage are already being built. Preparatory activities are ongoing at the section of the pipeline route from the Kovyktinskoye field to the Chayandinskoye field.

Within the Amur Gas Processing Plant construction project, start-up and commissioning continues at the first two production trains. Gas separation equipment is being installed at the third and fourth production trains. At the fifth and sixth trains, the pouring of foundations is being completed and the assembly of piperacks has started. Overall, the project's readiness is at 66 per cent.

Gazprom is making further efforts to expand the Sakhalin – Khabarovsk – Vladivostok gas pipeline at the section between Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Khabarovsk. More than half of its linear part – 206 kilometers – has been welded to date.

In the Nadym-Pur-Taz region, Gazprom is bringing to a close the integrated project for liquid hydrocarbon transportation. As part of these activities, the following facilities will be put into operation: the Urengoy – Pur-Pe oil and condensate pipeline, a connecting condensate pipeline, the Urengoyskaya oil pumping station, and a condensate stabilization unit. The facilities will transport condensate extracted from the Achimov deposits of the Urengoyskoye field.

The Company is developing the Yamal gas production center. In the current year, for instance, 52 gas wells will be hooked up at the Bovanenkovskoye field. At the Kharasaveyskoye field, production wells are being drilled, and a connecting gas pipeline stretching to Bovanenkovskoye is being welded and laid.

The capacities of the northern gas transmission corridor are undergoing an expansion. The second workshops at the Chikshinskaya CS (Bovanenkovo – Ukhta 2 gas pipeline) and Novoprivodinskaya and Novoyubileynaya CSs (Ukhta – Torzhok 2 gas pipeline) are being prepared to come onstream. Gas transmission facilities are being built at the section from Gryazovets to the under-construction Slavyanskaya CS.

Near the settlement of Ust-Luga, the project for the creation of an integrated complex for natural gas processing and liquefaction (the gas processing complex that forms part of the Complex for processing ethane-containing gas near the settlement of Ust-Luga) is in progress. The future construction site is currently being cleared.

Work continues on the construction of the LNG production, storage and shipment complex near the Portovaya CS.

The issue of the status of the Company's major investment projects will be submitted for consideration by the Gazprom Board of Directors.