Wisconsin businesses invited to apply for 2020 Governor’s Export Achievement Awards

Program highlights global reach of Wisconsin products and services

MADISON, WI. SEPT. 11, 2020 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) invites Wisconsin companies and organizations that have achieved exporting success to apply for a 2020 Governor’s Export Achievement Award.

The awards are open to companies of all sizes as well as to organizations that have contributed to the state’s ability to compete in the global economy.

The online application form can be found here. Submissions must include the following four sections: a cover page, company profile, international activities and significant contributions.

Submissions must be received by end of the day Friday, Sept. 25. Materials can be sent by email to patrick.roetker@wedc.org. Winners will be chosen based upon the details provided in the application.

“Exporting is a vital business strategy for reaching new markets and advancing growth,” said Katy Sinnott, WEDC’s vice president of international business development. “The Governor’s Export Achievement Awards celebrate Wisconsin companies that have contributed to Wisconsin’s exporting strength by achieving extraordinary results in international markets.”

Winners will be announced during the MMAC Wisconsin International Trade Conference, being held virtually in October. More details can be found here. Winners will receive recognition at the event, a trophy and more.

For more details on the award or to complete an application, visit https://wedc.org/export/getting-started/governors-export-awards/ or contact Patrick Roetker at patrick.roetker@wedc.org.