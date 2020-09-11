Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,835 in the last 365 days.

Wisconsin businesses invited to apply for 2020 Governor’s Export Achievement Awards

Program highlights global reach of Wisconsin products and services

MADISON, WI. SEPT. 11, 2020 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) invites Wisconsin companies and organizations that have achieved exporting success to apply for a 2020 Governor’s Export Achievement Award.

The awards are open to companies of all sizes as well as to organizations that have contributed to the state’s ability to compete in the global economy.

The online application form can be found here. Submissions must include the following four sections: a cover page, company profile, international activities and significant contributions.

Submissions must be received by end of the day Friday, Sept. 25. Materials can be sent by email to patrick.roetker@wedc.org. Winners will be chosen based upon the details provided in the application.

“Exporting is a vital business strategy for reaching new markets and advancing growth,” said Katy Sinnott, WEDC’s vice president of international business development. “The Governor’s Export Achievement Awards celebrate Wisconsin companies that have contributed to Wisconsin’s exporting strength by achieving extraordinary results in international markets.”

Winners will be announced during the MMAC Wisconsin International Trade Conference, being held virtually in October. More details can be found here. Winners will receive recognition at the event, a trophy and more.

For more details on the award or to complete an application, visit https://wedc.org/export/getting-started/governors-export-awards/ or contact Patrick Roetker at patrick.roetker@wedc.org.

You just read:

Wisconsin businesses invited to apply for 2020 Governor’s Export Achievement Awards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.