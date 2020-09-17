Insurance Veteran Ross Viner and We Insure Inc. Announce Partnership to Open First We Insure Franchise in Kansas
In order to best serve my customers, I wanted to be in a position to provide them with the value that I believe only an independent service model can offer.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of its first agency in Kansas. Located in the state’s largest city, We Insure Ross Viner and Associates serves customers in the greater Wichita area.
We Insure’s newest agency is owned and operated by Ross Viner, an insurance agency owner of 33 years. A lifelong resident of Wichita and a captive agency owner in the same area, Viner chose to revitalize his business by partnering with We Insure to invest in a franchise operation.
“The one-carrier model no longer works in today’s economy,” says Viner. “Insurance is not a one-size-fits-all approach and in order to best serve my customers, I wanted to be in a position to provide them with the value that I believe only an independent service model can offer.”
Viner adds: “When insurance rates increase, you need to be able to shop other carriers to maintain the trust you’ve built with clients. Your loyalty to your customer and not the insurance company is what helps maintain the customer relationship.”
“We’re excited that Ross is the owner of our founding franchise in Kansas,” says We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger. “Ross and many other agency owners come to We Insure for our superior technology and customer service support. In his former agency, Ross had a small team of customer service representatives managing his portfolio. Now, he can count on the We Insure home office for that manpower and focus even more attention on sales.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from real estate entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models.
Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 150 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchisees in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
