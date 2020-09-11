Mohawk Valley Health System Changes Visitors Hours
New Hours are Effective Monday, September 14, 2020UTICA, NY, USA, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The safety of our patients, employees, physicians and community are of primary importance to Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS). Therefore, during the initial onset of the coronavirus in our state, we immediately complied with strict recommendations by the State of New York to limit visitors to our facilities. Our goal was to limit exposure to COVID-19, especially important to individuals with compromised health status. We took our role to help flatten the curve of potential exposures very seriously.
We recognized that separation of patients and their loved ones during hospitalization can cause significant stress and anxiety which is why in June we reopened our facilities to visitors with some restrictions in our Phase One Visitation Policy. Phase One allowed us to ensure the number of COVID-19 cases remained low in our area and provided a chance to understand the visitation needs of our patients and their friends and family. We are now rolling out Phase Two of the MVHS Visitation Policy – effective Monday, September 14, 2020.
The most significant change to the Phase Two Visitor Guidelines is that visiting hours have changed to 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. During Phase One, visitor hours were 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Phase Two Visitor Guidelines for the inpatient units also include:
Only one visitor at a time to a patient room. There is a limit of two visitors per two-hour visiting period.
Visitors will be screened (temperature check and asked about symptoms). Visitors will be denied entry if they report significant COVID-19 exposure or symptoms during the prior 14 days or have a temperature equal to or greater than 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit.
Visitors must follow these safety measures:
Wear a hospital-provided mask
Wash hands
Maintain a distance of 6 ft. from others
Stay only in patient room or designated visitor areas
Visitors who refuse to follow these measures will be asked to leave the facility
At this time, we will not be expanding visitation to patients who tested positive for COVID-19 or are persons under investigation for COVID-19, given limited supplies of PPE, unless there are special circumstances as defined by the NYS Department of Health in its earlier guidance.
During this phase two of visitation, a no visitor policy remains in effect for the behavioral health units at the MVHS hospitals.
All visitors must be older than 18 years of age except for previously documented exceptions.
For more information and information about specific areas of the hospitals such as Emergency Departments, outpatient services and Maternity, visit mvhealthsystem.org/visitation.
